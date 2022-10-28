Boise stabbing located in North Carolina three months later

Boise Police Department was looking for a stabbing suspect since July 28, until they located him in North Carolina on Oct. 25.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department says they have located a suspect from a July 28 stabbing that occurred near 9th Street and the Boise River -- he's a man in North Carolina.

Richard Lemaster, 37, of Winnabaw, North Carolina, is charged with aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

Boise Police said that a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Lemaster in September. On Oct. 25, police say they were told Lemaster was arrested on the warrant and was extradited back to Idaho.

Back in July, police found a victim with non-life threatening injuries. They determined that a fight occurred between two men, BPD said in a news release.

