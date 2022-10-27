Cold case: Man pleads not guilty in murder and rape of 9-year-old girl in 1982

Daralyn Johnson was found dead in 1982. David Darlymple was charged, nearly 40 years later, with her rape and murder.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In February of 1982, 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson was walking to her school, Lincoln Elementary, in Nampa. She never got there.

Searches ensued, but ended after three days when a fisherman found her body next to the Snake River, Canyon County authorities previously said.

An autopsy revealed that the child had been sexually assaulted and had suffered blunt force injuries to her torso and her head, KTVB previously reported. Her cause of death was found to be drowning and ruled as a homicide, court documents say.

According to the probable cause affidavit, when Daralyn was found, the crotch of her pants was covered in blood.

Nearly 40 years later in 2020, DNA evidence linked a 64-year-old man, David Darlymple, to the rape and murder of Johnson, authorities said. Darlymple was charged with first-degree murder and rape.

Darlymple pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday. His trial, according to Canyon County Judge Thomas Whitney, will last four weeks long next year, beginning on March 13.

The State of Idaho is not seeking the death penalty in this case, but Darlymple could face up to life in prison if convicted and a $50,000 for both counts of rape and murder.

Authorities also believe Darlymple is responsible for the molestation of other young girls.

"During our investigation, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office have located two other victims of similar age to Daralyn, who never reported to law enforcement to being sexually abused by David Dalrymple," Sheriff Donahue said in aa 2020 press conference. "We are asking the public, we are imploring the public if you have any information on those cases or on this current case to please come forward and contact my office, or as Brian said, the Crime Stoppers."

Darlymple is currently serving 20 years to life in prison for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. He was also convicted of kidnapping, sexual abuse of a minor and second degree of kidnapping.

Darlymple's preliminary hearing will take place Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Canyon County Courthouse.

