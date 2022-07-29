Man stabbed in downtown Boise near river, police seeking suspect

The victim, injured Thursday night, was treated and released.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for information about a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in the downtown area.

Boise Police officers received a report about the stabbing at 8 p.m. Thursday near 9th Street and the Boise River. Officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.

A preliminary investigation shows the stabbing occurred during a fight between two men. Officers secured the scene and began looking for a suspect Thursday night, but haven't been able to find him.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his 30s or early 40s, 5-foot-8, with long greyish hair and a reddish beard. The Boise P.D. said the suspect also may have tattoos on his hand, walks with a limp, and may be using a broken cane.

The Boise Police Department asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677) or submitting a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

