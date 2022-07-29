Man stabbed in downtown Boise near river, police seeking suspect

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for information about a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in the downtown area.
Boise Police officers received a report about the stabbing at 8 p.m. Thursday near 9th Street and the Boise River. Officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
A preliminary investigation shows the stabbing occurred during a fight between two men. Officers secured the scene and began looking for a suspect Thursday night, but haven't been able to find him.
Witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his 30s or early 40s, 5-foot-8, with long greyish hair and a reddish beard. The Boise P.D. said the suspect also may have tattoos on his hand, walks with a limp, and may be using a broken cane.
The Boise Police Department asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677) or submitting a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.
Watch more crime news:
See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.