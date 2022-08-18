Boise Fire crew injuries have increased this year

The Boise Fire Department has responded to a total of 57 structure fires and fire crew injuries have increased this year, according to Division Chief Mike Bisagno.

BOISE, Idaho — House and structure fires can happen quickly and the biggest reasons according to Boise Fire Department’s Division Chief, Mike Bisagno, come down to housekeeping and maintenance issues.

House fires can happen to anyone and in the midst of the chaos, Bisagno said people tend to forget the basics.

"Fire safety begins with a plan and you need to work on that plan with your family," Bisango said. "If you live alone, you still need a plan. Without it, chaos incuse."

The Boise Fire Department responds to many house and structure fire calls each year. This year, they have already responded to 57 building fires.

"Number wise, this year we are at our average. Same amount of vegetation fires, same amount of house fires, again, same causes," Bisango said. "Everything seems to be as normal, although it just doesn't feel like it because we've had quite a few in the last few weeks."

Bisagno said more reports of Boise Fire crew injuries have been reported this year compared to last year.

"There have been some heat-related injuries. I would say there have been more this year than in previous years," Bisagno said. "Almost every fire we go to, somebody sustains an injury and that again is the risk we take."

Bisagno said prevention is key, but in these situations, he said the biggest mistake people make is not having a plan in place.

"If you smoke, use a proper receptacle for your waste. Know that combustible materials don't like to be next to ignition sources," Bisagno said. "When we talk about portable heating in the winter, keep it clear of clothing, bedding, everything like that. When we talk about cooking, stay in the kitchen when you're cooking."

Aside from having a plan ahead of time, Bisagno said it’s important to always report a fire, even after you have put it out.

"I've gone to places that have had multiple fires and people have told us, ‘well we didn't call 911 last time because we got the fire out.' Don't trust that the fire is all the way out," Bisagno said. "If you have a fire and you put it out yourself, call 911. We will still come out and we'll double check for you."

