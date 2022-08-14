Four Corners wildfire burning on border of Payette and Boise National Forests

The Four Corners fire is estimated to be 50 acres and likely caused by Thursday’s thunderstorms that rolled through the forest causing several other smaller fires.

BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening.

According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 50 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.

The fire is burning on West Mountain, along the border between the Payette and Boise National Forests.

Ground-based firefighters initially responded to the fire Saturday afternoon and continued to work on the fire into the morning. On Sunday, aerial resources were added to the response and have been dropping retardant along the perimeter of the fire.

PNF asks that boaters located on the Cascade Reservoir are mindful of aircrafts in the area, as water scooping aircrafts will begin skimming across the reservoir filling water tanks to then dump on the fire. PNF said that the water scoopers hold 1,600 gallons of water and take twelve seconds to fill to capacity while skimming over water.

The Four Corners wildfire is one of eight wildfires that PNF is responding to after Thursday’s thunderstorms. In a Facebook post on Saturday, PNF reported that firefighters had begun responding to six fires throughout the national forest that are in connection to the thunderstorms. As of Sunday afternoon, PNF reported that five of the six fires have been resolved, while the sixth, the Porphyry Creek fire, located two miles west of South Fork, is ten acres and crews are engaged in structure protection on the South Fork Bridge.

PNF’s public affairs officer, Brian Harris, confirmed that Four Corners was reported later in the evening and that an eighth fire was reported Sunday morning.