Several fires break out overnight in foothills, rangeland around Boise

The causes of the fires haven't been determined, but grass that grew during a wet spring is all dried out, one firefighter noted Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters in and around Boise have been very busy with several grass and brush fires that broke out Thursday night and early Friday morning.

After a wet spring, grass that grew in the foothills and rangeland is dried out, said Kyle McQuillin, an engine captain with the Bureau of Land Management's Boise District.

McQuillin was at a fire that's been burning near Highway 21 west of Lucky Peak State Park's Discovery unit. That fire has burned an estimated 5 to 10 acres since about 1 a.m. Friday.

The fire reached up to the rimrock along the canyon. McQuillin said the steep slope made it difficult and dangerous to fight the fire in the dark.

"We're pulling off the hill for the night. The fire's knocked down right now, so it's just not worth the risk to put people up on the hill with the likelihood of getting hurt in the dark. We'll get back up there in the daylight," McQuillin said.

Crews will continue to monitor that fire Friday.

Another fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, off of North Cartwright Road near Pierce Park Lane. As of 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Boise District Bureau of Land Management said the fire was close to containment.

Smaller fires burned in southeast Boise near Eisenman Road, which is located near mile marker 59 along I-84; also, along the eastbound side of I-84 at Blacks Creek. As of 3 a.m. Friday, the BLM said the fire was about one-tenth of an acre in size.

Cooler nighttime temperatures, increased humidity, and the availability of firefighting resources in the Boise area are helping firefighters contain the fires. The causes of the fires have not been determined.

This is a developing story; will be updated here on KTVB.COM as new information is confirmed.

Boise BLM Fire crews are responding to multiple initial attack fires throughout the Treasure Valley this morning. Cooler nighttime temperatures, an increase in humidity and available local resources are aiding in suppression efforts. #BLMBODFire pic.twitter.com/I386Se85kd — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 5, 2022