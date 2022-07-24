Camas Creek residents evacuating due to Woodtick fir

The Woodtick Fire has burned over 1,400 acres since it was first reported, and was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

BOISE, Idaho — A fire burning near Frank Church River is causing nearby communities to evacuate.

Residents in the Camas Creek community have been set to 'GO' status, meaning they have been ordered for immediate evacuation.

While the weather has permitted, crews have continued to drop water on the fire from above using helicopters.

