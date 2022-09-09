Boise's 68th Art in the Park kicks off at Julia Davis Park

The event, organized by the Boise Art Museum, features more than 250 artists' works made from glass, metalwork, pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys.

BOISE, Idaho — One of the most popular cultural events in the state, Art in the Park, kicked off its 68th year in Boise Friday.

Along with the variety of artwork, there is also a wide range of activities; food and beverages will be provided by more than 30 food vendors at Julia Davis Park. Attendees can grab a bite to eat and then relax while listening to local musicians at the Gene Harris Bandshell. Drinks will also be served at the Sculpture Garden Pub.

Kids will be able to get creative with an arts and crafts section in the Children's Art Tent, based on artworks already on display at the exhibition in the Boise Art Museum.

The Art in the Park event is one of the largest community fundraisers put on by the Boise Art Museum.

Event schedule:

Friday, September 9 — 10 AM – 8 PM

Saturday, September 10 — 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday, September 11 — 10 AM – 5 PM

