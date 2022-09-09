9th annual Scentsy Rock-a-Thon event raises money for Camp Rainbow Gold

The event raises money for different non-profits in the area as a way of bettering the community. This year's selected nonprofit is Camp Rainbow Gold.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Scentsy Rock-a-Thon got underway Friday, with more than 1,000 volunteers keeping 70 rocking chairs moving for 12 hours.

The event raises money for different non-profits in the area as a way of bettering the community. This year, Camp Rainbow Gold was selected and will benefit from all donations raised.

Camp Rainbow Gold serves children with cancer through its summer camp program, raising money and awareness for children's cancer in the process. The non-profit also runs a medical camp.

In addition to the line of rocking chairs running along Eagle Road, there were also food trucks on-site, live music, a check presentation, and one of the biggest fireworks shows in the state.

"This is the big finale to our summer giving efforts," Sam Johnson, Scentsy's Chief of Staff said. "Our employees have spent the last few weeks donating items to help the camp have what it needs to support these children and their families. What Camp Rainbow Gold is building aligns perfectly with our efforts. We strongly believe happy, healthy families fuel vibrant communities."

Along with hosting the Rock-a-Thon event, Scentsy pledged an additional $210,000 if the chairs continued rocking during the twelve-hour window. Organizers expect the event to raise around a quarter of a million dollars through donor and sponsor support.

"We are in awe of all the work Scentsy does to support our community and to be the recipient of this year's Rock-a-Thon is a huge gift for us as we spearhead the building of this much needed medical camp," Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold's CEO and Executive Director said. "We are working to ensure every child, no matter the diagnosis or disability, gets the chance to be a kid; to play outside, explore Idaho, and be with peers at camp."

Watch more Local News: