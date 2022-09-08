Guide for 9/11 memorial events around Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States that took place on September 11, 2001. Here are the memorial events happening around the Treasure Valley to recognize the important day.
Boise:
Sept. 10: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Treasure Valley Heroes Event
Veterans Memorial State Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Music, food trucks, local vendors, silent auction and raffle!
Nampa:
Sept. 10: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Elevate Our Everyday Heroes
Elevate Mind Body Studios, 314 Caldwell Blvd.
A “Community Fair” atmosphere with food vendors, music, games, axe throwing and raffles.
Meridian:
Sept. 10: 8 - 11:00 a.m. - First Responders Pancake Breakfast
Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Way
Bring the whole family out for a huge pancake breakfast; $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for kids and first responders.
Twin Falls:
Sept. 11: 2 - 7 p.m. - Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial with the Heath Clark Band
Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Pl
Join the Heath Clark Band as they pay tribute to those that lost their lives on 9/11 2001.
