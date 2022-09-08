Guide for 9/11 memorial events around Treasure Valley

A guide for all the memorial events happening around the Treasure Valley, recognizing the anniversary of 9/11.

BOISE, Idaho — This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States that took place on September 11, 2001. Here are the memorial events happening around the Treasure Valley to recognize the important day.

Boise:

Sept. 10: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Treasure Valley Heroes Event

Veterans Memorial State Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Music, food trucks, local vendors, silent auction and raffle!

Nampa:

Sept. 10: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Elevate Our Everyday Heroes

Elevate Mind Body Studios, 314 Caldwell Blvd.

A “Community Fair” atmosphere with food vendors, music, games, axe throwing and raffles.

Meridian:

Sept. 10: 8 - 11:00 a.m. - First Responders Pancake Breakfast

Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Way

Bring the whole family out for a huge pancake breakfast; $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for kids and first responders.

Twin Falls:

Sept. 11: 2 - 7 p.m. - Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial with the Heath Clark Band

Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Pl

Join the Heath Clark Band as they pay tribute to those that lost their lives on 9/11 2001.

