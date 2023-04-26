St. Luke's Children's opens new clinic in Meridian

The clinic provides kids with rehabilitating specialty care.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — St. Luke's has opened a new clinic in Meridian specializing in children's rehabilitation. The clinic provides alternative communication therapy and specialized pediatric rehabilitation therapies, like speech, occupational, physical, feeding and assistive.

"When we learned that a similar clinic in this very location would close, we knew it would create a significant gap in services for our community. St. Luke's recognized the opportunity to maintain these specialized services for children in Meridian, and we got to work so we could continue to offer this valuable access to care," Katie Schimmelpfennig, system administrator for St. Luke's Children's and Women's services said. "When people have easier access to health care, it can lead to better outcomes. This, combined with offering state-of-the-art equipment and facility, along with skilled providers who truly care, will mean better health for local kids."

The clinic opened on Tuesday, April 15 and is located west of the Franklin and Meridian Road intersection. People can go to the website for more information.

St. Luke's said the demand for the services at the clinic are high, but the clinic is able to treat over 350 kids each month.

"The new clinic will help serve many of the 1,400 pediatric patients on the current waiting list and help care for the patients who were seen at the clinic that formerly occupied the same building. St. Luke's will continue to operate its pediatric rehabilitation clinic in Meridian at St. Luke's Meadowlake (on E. Louise Dr.) and also operates pediatric rehabilitation clinics in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell within the Treasure Valley," a press release stated.

