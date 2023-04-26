Lori Vallow Daybell trial Day 16: JJ Vallow's cause of death was asphyxiation

An Ada County medical examiner said JJ Vallow died from asphyxiation by a plastic bag over the head and duct tape over the mouth.

BOISE, Idaho — Content warning: This story contains graphic language that may be disturbing to some readers.

Week three of testimony in the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, started back up Wednesday morning revealing the cause of death for JJ Vallow, which was never known previously -- asphyxiation by a plastic bag and duct tape.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan will be there Wednesday morning bringing any updates.

Live updates

11:17 a.m.: Warren is describing JJ Vallow' body to the jury as they look at the autopsy photos. He was wearing red pajamas with a blue children's blanket draped over his lower body. The pajamas were soaked with decomposition fluid, Warren said. JJ Vallow has a plastic bag wrapped around his head, which is covered and sealed with duct tape.

10:50 a.m.: The jury is shown autopsy photos of JJ Vallow. The photos will not be available to those in the gallery watching because the defense objected to the nature of the photos being possibly prejudicial.

10:00 a.m.: Warren said a "red flag" was that there were scratches on JJ Vallow's neck.

"Was JJ trying to get the bag off his head? It could be scratch marks of him trying to get it off his head," Warren said. There was bruising around his wrists and ankles, which were duct taped, along with additional bruising on JJ Vallow's upper arms.

According to Nate Eaton with East Idaho News, a toxicology report was conducted that showed JJ Vallow had GHB in his system, but Warren said there was no way to tell if JJ Vallow was given GHB or if it was naturally occurring based on the levels.

9:55 a.m.: Warren said he conducted JJ Vallow's autopsy on June 11, 2020 at the Ada County morgue. It lasted four hours, he said. The cause of death was asphyxiation by a plastic bag and duct tape over the mouth, Warren said.

JJ Vallow was also bound at the wrists and ankles with duct tape. He was buried in red pajamas with a blue children's blanket over his body.

Warren said there was no indication of rib fractures or any disease within the body.

9:38 a.m.: Garth Warren, the chief forensic pathologist with the Ada County Coroner, is now on the stand.

9:26 a.m.: Daniels said there were huge differences between JJ Vallow's remains and Tylee Ryan's remains.

"Such a big contrast to us as a team, going from JJ's remains...very precise... versus Tylee's remains... a melted, charred mass," Daniels said.

8:55 a.m.: Further excavation of the site revealed a body inside multiple garbage bags held together with duct tape. Daniels said he could see human hair sticking out of the bag, later discovered to be 7-year-old JJ Vallow. The jury has yet to hear the cause of death for him.

8:46 a.m.: FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels is back on the stand Wednesday morning. He is explaining the excavation process of JJ Vallow's remains. The jury is seeing photos of the process -- the top soil being scraped off of the ground, revealing four large rocks below, and multiple roots in the soil that looked to be cut.

"What's interesting is the precise way these rocks are laid out," Daniels said. "Somebody's taken time an effort to cut through these roots."

Daniels said someone deliberately placed those rocks there. It was a good indication it was a burial site, Daniels said. Under those rocks, there were two wooden planks.

Out of all the burials that Daniels has excavated, he said "this one was the most precise."

"By placing these planks and rocks... You would do that to prevent wildlife from getting to the human remains. If they were scattered, a neighbor or something could find them," Daniels said.

Court ended Tuesday after Vallow's younger sister, Summer Shiftlet, testified on the stand to discuss Vallow's relationship with her children.

The testimony was emotional and a phone call recording between the two sisters, while Vallow was still in jail, was played in court. Shiflet testified to the jury that Vallow had told her she knew where the children were and that they were safe.

During the cross-examination, Shiflet told the defense that her sister was a loving mother and that her children adored her. She also said she could never have imagined Vallow doing anything to harm her children, let along kill or conspire topathol kill them.

So far, the jury has heard from some family and friends including Lori Vallow's only surviving child Colby Ryan, as well as multiple police officers from Rexburg and Arizona. The jury has also seen body camera footage of law enforcement searching her apartment as well as the autopsy photos from Lori Vallow's children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

