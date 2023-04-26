Flooding leads to third closure along Boise Greenbelt

A .7-mile section of the Boise Greenbelt closed Tuesday on the north side of the East Parkcenter Bridge due to flooding. Water is as deep as knee-high in the area.

BOISE, Idaho — Due to flooding from rising river levels, another stretch of the Boise River Greenbelt closed Tuesday morning, marking the third closure within the past two weeks.

Boise Parks and Recreation announced a .7-mile section of Greenbelt path is covered with water on the north side of the East Parkcenter Bridge, located near the Golda Harris Nature Preserve and Marianne Williams Park.

With flooding and water as deep as knee-high in the area, officials have implemented a detour (map below). The updated route takes Boise Greenbelt users over the East Parkcenter Bridge to the south side of the path.

Boiseans are encouraged to use extreme caution near the river. Flows are currently around 5,800 cubic feet per second (cfs). Lower-lying sections of the Greenbelt can be impacted by flows above 4,000 cfs.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Boise River flows may increase to 6,500 cfs "in the coming weeks." More than 7,000 cfs is considered flood flow rate at Glenwood Bridge.

On April 17, a portion of the Bethine Church River Trail closed due to flooding. The 1.6-mile unpaved stretch of the Boise Greenbelt remains closed.

A .25-mile section of the Greenbelt also closed underneath the West Parkcenter Bridge on April 20 due to water covering the path.

Boise Parks and Recreation's map of the Greenbelt provides up-to-date information on closures and detours. The interactive map, shown below, can be found by clicking here.

“With the weather warming up, it’s important that Greenbelt users be aware of their surroundings and plan ahead before visiting this popular pathway,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. “Please avoid all closed areas and utilize the signed detours in place for your own safety.”

