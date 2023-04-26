Fish & Game to stock nearly 63,000 rainbow trout in Idaho waters in May

Get ready anglers! Idaho Fish and Game has released the schedule for when Idaho waters will be stocked with 62,900 catchable-sized rainbow trout.

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is stocking the Magic Valley Region with nearly 63,000 catchable rainbow trout in May.

Hatchery personnel from Idaho Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 62,900 10" to 12" catchable-sized rainbow trout next month.

In the announcement released on Wednesday, IDFG said that all stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

IDFG said that stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Due to the lingering winter weather conditions, hindered vehicle access into some locations may impact the stocking schedule at said location.

IDFG also reminds the public to purchase your 2023 fishing license. That can be done here.

Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

IDFG said that fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great opportunity for anglers new to the activity - allowing for simple set-ups like worm/Marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have a slight variation of rules. IDFG advise anglers to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Rainbow trout stocking schedule for May 2023 in the Magic Valley Region:

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters listed are easy to access and are family-friendly fishing destinations.

Watch more Local News: