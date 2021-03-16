St. Luke's to open dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site in Boise

The clinic plans to offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursdays and the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the rest of the week.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System will open a new dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site in downtown Boise on Thursday.

The St. Luke's Plaza vaccine clinic at 800 East Park Boulevard will be in addition to the health system's other clinics around Southwest Idaho.

Vaccine appointments at the new site will be available Monday through Friday.

Patients who prefer the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine can select an appointment on Thursdays. According to St. Luke's, the one-dose vaccine will be offered on Thursdays, as long as supply remains stable.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered Mondays through Wednesdays, while the Moderna vaccine will be administered on Fridays. Both Moderna and Pfizer are two-dose vaccines.

Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, are now available for Thursday, March 18. Anyone in the state's eligible groups can schedule an appointment directly through myChart. No walk-ins will be allowed.

People unable to access myChart online can call St. Luke's Connect at 208-381-9500 to schedule an appointment. If there are no appointments available, people will have the option to fill out a vaccine questionnaire and they will be contacted when it's time to schedule an appointment.

Patients receiving their vaccine at St. Luke's Plaza are asked to park in the lots north of the building and enter through the back entrance, as the front entrance is closed. A map is available on St. Luke's website.

On Monday, Idahoans age 55 and older with at least one pre-existing health condition became eligible to receive the vaccine. Also eligible are: all Idahoans age 65 and older; healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents; first responders; teachers and school staff; and frontline essential workers.

All Idahoans age 55 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting on Monday, March 22.

