Here's who is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho began its vaccine rollout in December 2020. As of March 2021, more Idahoans have received the vaccine than have been infected with COVID-19.

As more vaccine is shipped to Idaho, the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee has made adjustments to the vaccine eligibility timeline. Idahoans age 55-64 with at least one underlying health condition became eligible on March 15. Idahoans in this age group in the general population become eligible on March 22.

During an Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare meeting on March 16, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch announced that members of the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) determined Idahoans age 16-44 will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning April 26.

The new timeline can make it difficult to determine whether you and your loved ones are eligible to receive the vaccine. Here's who is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the preliminary schedule for the rest of the state rollout.

Who is currently eligible:

Be sure to check with your local health provider, as supply and demand may affect who becomes eligible at any given time.

Idahoans age 65 and older (with and without pre-existing medical conditions)

Healthcare workers

Long-term care facility employees and residents

First responders (Police, firefighters, etc.)

K-12 teachers and school staff

Frontline essential workers- a list of those workers eligible can be found here.

Idahoans age 55-64 with at least one medical condition

Vaccine schedule (subject to change):

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a medical condition is defined as "are at increased risk" and "might be at increased risk" for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

If you have any of the following conditions, you are at increased risk:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

If you have any of these conditions, you may be at increased risk:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

March

Age 55-64 general population - Open March 22, 2021

Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition - Open March 29, 2021

April

Age 45-54 general population - Open April 5, 2021

Age 16-44 with at least one medical condition- Open April 12, 2021

Age 16-44 general population- Open April 26, 2021

Even if you are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine, Idaho health officials are encouraging those seeking a vaccine to pre-register using the state's new pre-registration tool.

To learn how to register for a vaccine, click here.

