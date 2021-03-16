Watch live: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare to announce Gov. Little's recommendations for Group 3 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold a press briefing to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will be present to provide these updates.

Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn and Idaho Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds will also be present.

The department is also set to announce how members of the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) voted as to how Group 3 eligibility should be determined. Gov. Brad Little's recommendation for Group 3 will also be announced during the meeting.

During a meeting on March 2, Jeppesen announced Idahoans in subgroup 2.3, which includes frontline and other essential workers, would become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, meaning as many as 134,000 Idahoans are now eligible.

Additionally, Idahoans in the 55-64 age group with at least one underlying health condition became eligible to receive the vaccine on Monday.

CVAC approved a plan on March 5 to allow Idahoans aged 55-64 with at least one medical condition to be eligible for vaccination. This group will remain eligible for one week, then Idahoans aged 55-64 in the general population will become eligible.

Committee members voted Monday morning to determine who will be eligible after the 55-64 age groups. If members vote for Option A, Idahoans aged 16-44 with at least one medical condition will become eligible to receive the vaccine for two weeks. After that, all Idahoans aged 16-44 will become eligible.

If members vote for Option B, a similar pattern to the previously approved plan will continue. For example, after the 55-64 age group's eligibility has closed, those aged 45-54 with at least one medical condition will become eligible for one week, then those aged 45-54 in the general population will be eligible for one week, and so on.

The vote comes as numerous vaccine providers and local entities have begun putting Idahoans on "no-waste" waitlists. These lists were provided to ensure unused doses of the COVID-19 vaccine did not go to waste, as the shelf life of these vaccines is relatively short.

While the state of Idaho is now opening up appointments to adults in the 55-64 age range with one of those conditions, some providers do not verify that the patients have one or more of them.

There is no requirement to provide documentation to prove the patient has an underlying condition, according to IDHW. Instead, eligibility determination will be based on the honor's system.