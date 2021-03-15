Crush the Curve helping people get on "no waste" vaccine waiting lists

Crush the Curve, an Idaho non-profit working to slow the spread of COVID-19, is working to ensure no doses of the vaccine go to waste.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, more people are becoming eligible to get the shot or will be eligible in the next few weeks. On Monday, Idahoans age 55-64 that have at least one medical condition will be eligible to get the vaccine statewide.

Many Idahoans are anxiously waiting to become eligible while those who are eligible may decide last minute not to receive the vaccine. It's this imbalance that has prompted some vaccine providers to begin making "no waste" waitlists.

Crush the Curve, an Idaho non-profit working to slow the spread of the coronavirus, has been active in the response to the pandemic. They offered testing near the beginning of the pandemic and have now helped people get their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, the organization is helping people get their names on no waste lists, since vaccine doses that are not used are thrown out.

“A lot of people don’t want to cut in line, but they certainly don’t want to hear about COVID vaccine being thrown away either,” Crush the Curve Executive Director Tina Upson said.

Crush the Curve had their own no waste list when they ran their mass vaccine clinic a couple of weeks ago.

“We pulled off of that and actually communicated with that list of people as appointments opened up during the day as we saw people no show,” Upson said.

Now they’re helping more people find their way on no waste lists in order to get the vaccine. People can do this by going to the Crush the Curve website or calling and testing 208-391-7036.

On the website, there is a chat feature people can use to get started.

“It’ll automatically pop up and say hey we’re here do you need help finding a vaccine appointment,” Upson said. “We’re really just trying to help people get all the way to that finish line and to that goal and the definition of success which is the vaccine.”

The people that reach out are typically those who have been desperately trying to get access to the vaccine, according to Upson.

“They just come from such a heart-wrenching place of vulnerability,” she said. “They really just want to get on that list and they’re willing to drop everything.”

Crush the Curve takes some info down from the individual and then finds a no waste list for them to get on.

On Monday, another group of Idahoans will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This will increase the demand for the vaccine, but Upson doesn’t think waiting lists are going anywhere.

“There will always be a concept of a no-waste wait list,” Upson said. “I wouldn’t say there is concern because again it really comes down to how many people show for appointments and how many show for dose two, you will still always have a level of that cancellation or that no show.”

It’s a good idea to not book more than one appointment at different providers. Once you get that appointment locked in, stop shopping around.

Upson said the supply of the vaccine is becoming more reliable nowadays compared to the start of the roll out and most providers aren’t scheduling appointments until they have the doses accounted for.

