CDH: Idahoans 55 and older with pre-existing conditions will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH) announced Friday that Idahoans 55 and older with pre-existing conditions will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 15.

The advancement comes after the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare announced plans and the potential timeline for Group 3 of Idaho's vaccine rollout.

Specific age groups are the focus of Group 3, with a one-week priority period for those with qualifying medical conditions. The general population in that age group will be eligible the following week.

Age 55-64 with at least one medical condition: To open on Monday, March 15, 2021

Age 55-64 general population: Open by Monday, March 22, 2021

Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition: Open by Monday, March 29, 2021

Age 45-54 general population: Open by April 5, 2021

“Within Central District Health’s jurisdiction, we will continue to work closely with enrolled vaccine providers to assess supply and demand and will make decisions accordingly," CDH Director Russ Duke said. "We do not want to be a barrier between those who are eligible and interested in gaining protection from the vaccine, so we will pace ourselves according to what we hear from our healthcare partners."

Those 55 and older with a qualifying pre-existing condition can schedule a vaccine appointment as early as Monday. Those in the groups that will follow Group 3.1 cannot schedule an appointment yet but can pre-register for an appointment with Idaho's COVID-19 Pre-registration System. To learn how to pre-register, click here.

