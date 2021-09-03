Idaho health experts provide an update on vaccine rollout

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is hosting a weekly briefing with the news media to answer questions about the vaccine rollout in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. MST Tuesday, March 9.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then will answer questions from media.

Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program also will attend the briefing.

You can watch it live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

We will provide an update on what they had to say after the briefing ends. Check back later for more.