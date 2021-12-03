Watch live: Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to discuss Group 3 of rollout

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) is set to meet Friday at noon to discuss the "areas pending decision" of Group 3 in Idaho's vaccine rollout.

The meeting comes after President Joe Biden announced he will order states to allow all people 18 and older to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine no later than May 1.

During a weekly briefing on Tuesday, Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) Director Dave Jeppsen said 55 percent of those 65 and older have had at least one shot of the vaccine. However, the department is noticing that despite a large number of seniors who have not been vaccinated, the demand has started to decline a bit.

This comes as the supply of Moderna and Pfizer first doses increased to more than 45,000 a week.



Jeppsen says this has resulted in some vaccine providers struggling to fill some of their available appointments.

On March 6, frontline and similar essential employees in Subgroup 2.3 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Central District Health's (CDH) jurisdiction, including Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

An estimated 43,000 Idahoans in CDH's region became eligible to receive the vaccine in this subgroup. The full list of those included in Subgroup 2.3 can be found here.