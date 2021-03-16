Some Idaho vaccine providers will not verify patient's underlying condition before administering COVID-19 vaccine

Idahoans age 55-64 with an underlying health condition are not eligible to get the vaccine. Some providers, however, will not verify the patient's conditions.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100,00 Idahoans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Idahoans age 55-64 with at least one pre-existing health condition are eligible.

People in that age range without conditions becoming eligible next Monday. The process will continue in the two weeks after that for Idahoans 45-54 years of age: those with underlying health conditions will be prioritized for one week, then the general population in that age range will become eligible.

Certain health conditions can cause a more severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those include:

Cancer

Kidney Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Down Syndrom

Heart conditions

Obesity

Sickle Cell disease

Type 2 Diabetes

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Liver disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Immune deficiencies

While the state of Idaho is now opening up appointments to adults in the 55-64 age range with one of those conditions, some providers do not verify that the patients have one or more of them.

There is no requirement to provide documentation to prove the patient has an underlying condition, according to the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare. Instead, eligibility determination will be based on the honor's system.

Several providers in Ada County said they cannot and will not attempt to verify someone's medical condition, as that is confidential health information. However, providers have been verifying eligibility through checking birth dates or asking the patient for proof of employment.

