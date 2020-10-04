Idaho nurse headed to New York to help with frontline COVID-19 fight

Registered nurse Debbie Wilder is heading to a coronavirus hot spot to help in a Brooklyn hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — Hospitals across the country are working hard to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality is, some hospitals are just overwhelmed. To help those areas, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals are traveling to the front lines to help with the fight.

One of those places, the New York City area.

Idahoans, like Debbie Wilder are on their way to help. Wilder is set to head to New York very soon.

“I called them and asked if they needed some help and they said yes. So, they gave me a fax number and I sent in my stuff,” Wilder said. “Since I have both ICU and ER [experience], they said yeah we need you to come. Looks like I’m going to be working in a regular ER in Brooklyn.”

Wilder worked for 17 years in a Treasure Valley emergency room and intensive care unit. More recently she went to work at the Surgery Center of Idaho to do post-anesthesia care.

Her team is so supportive of her going to New York that they are letting her take eight weeks off with the promise that her job will be there when she gets back.

Wilder says she is nervous and excited to help.

“I anticipate it is going to be super busy,” she said. “I anticipate working a lot of 12 and a half, 13-hour days.”

The reality is, it will be intense.

“I anticipate there is going to be a lot of death," Wilder said. "I anticipate I am going to learn a lot about how to treat this virus because from what I’ve read up on, they aren’t dealing with this like other viruses I’ve dealt with in the past."

New York City is a major coronavirus hot spot. Some have described it saying it’s like a war zone. Wilder says it feels a little bit like that, but she knows she isn’t alone.

“I know of a few nurses from Idaho who I’ve worked with in the ERs here that are headed there too," she said. "So, it’s not going to be like I’m on an island by myself, there’s going to be a lot of people that are swarming together to try and do the right thing."

Why does she want to help?

“I’ve always wanted to try and help when there is a problem,” she said. “I have some knowledge and I think I can be of benefit.”

Across the board, Wilder has been encouraged by the response to the pandemic.

“I’m really impressed and excited with how many people are banding together to go fight something we’ve never fought before,” she said.

Wilder is set to start work Monday in New York; she says the support from friends and family has been tremendous.

“The rest of my family is concerned, but they know I’ll do my best to stay safe,” Wilder said.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus resources: