Idaho coronavirus latest: 10 deaths, Idaho surpasses 1,000 confirmed cases

Saturday, April 4

In case you missed it, an Idaho doctor claimed she was fired after attempting to wear a mask in a Boise hospital.

Friday, April 3

5:22 p.m. - Idaho now has 1,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide

4:44 p.m. - Idaho Department of Corrections staff member tests positive for COVID-19

IDOC officials said a staff member at the Idaho Maximum Security Institute tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member has recovered and is currently symptom-free. Health officials said the staff member was not contagious when they last worked and they don't believe there was any exposure.

3:45 p.m. - Bannock County confirms additional case of the coronavirus

3:10 p.m. - Twin Falls County has first death due to COVID-19

Health officials with the South Central Public Health District announced that a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions had died because of COVID-19. This is the first confirmed coronavirus death in the county.

Officials added she was hospitalized and that the death comes at the heels of community spread being confirmed in the county.

IDOC officials added that they have tested 16 inmates for COVID-19, 14 have come back negative and two more are currently pending.

10:24 a.m. - Boise Music Festival, originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, announces event cancellation following coronavirus outbreaks in Idaho.

