Meridian man who struck, killed woman in 2022 charged with vehicular manslaughter

Cole Clucas of Meridian was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and three misdemeanors in connection to a fatal 2022 car vs. pedestrian crash on Vallejo Road.

BOISE, Idaho — A 28-year-old Meridian man was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and three additional misdemeanors Thursday in connection to a fatal 2022 car vs. pedestrian crash in south Ada County.

In addition to the felony charge, Cole L. Clucas is also facing possession of controlled substance, open container and drug paraphernalia use or possession with intent to use.

On Sept. 29, 2022, 54-year-old Korena Baker was walking next to Vallejo Road when she was hit by a car driven by Clucas. Baker was critically injured by the car, and passed from her injuries at a local hospital on Oct. 5, 2022.

According to Friday's release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Clucas' blood alcohol content (BAC) level after the crash was a .178. An open bottle of vodka and vaping equipment was also found in his car, ACSO said.

A warrant was issued and Clucas was arrested Thursday by the sheriff's office's ACTION team. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, but left after posted a $150,000 bond, according to ACSO.

Clucas' initial court appearance is set for Monday, Feb. 27. The punishment for felony vehicular manslaughter with a DUI in Idaho is up to 15 years in prison.

Baker was thrown to the ground and into a fence in the 2022 incident. Citizens who saw the accident immediately started first aid on the woman. Deputies arrived and helped with the resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived on scene.

Clucas stayed on the scene and cooperated with deputies, while other deputies worked to clear the crash. Clucas was interviewed and taken to jail for a court-ordered blood draw before he was released.

Following the incident in late September, investigators said Clucas was traveling eastbound on Vallejo Road, when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the middle and went into the other lane, hitting Baker.

