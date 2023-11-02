x
Motorcycle rider killed in crash with cement truck in Ada County

A man died after a motorcycle and cement truck collided head-on near the intersection of Linder and Amity on Friday, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with a cement truck near the intersection of Linder Road and Amity Road Friday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

In a Twitter post, the sheriff's office said the motorcycle caught fire while underneath the cement truck, according to "initial reports." The fatal crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

The man driving the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the cement truck was not injured in the collision, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. 

Friday's crash is still under investigation. The man's name and additional information has not been released as of Saturday afternoon. 

