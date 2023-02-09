Highway 95 closed in both directions north of New Meadows due to fuel leak

Highway 95 is closed in both directions near Pinehurst due to a fuel leak from a propane tractor. There is a mandatory 1-mile evacuation radius around milepost 177.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Highway 95 is closed in both directions north of New Meadows and south of Riggins Thursday afternoon due to a fuel leak from a propane tractor on its side, multiple agencies reported.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said there is a mandatory 1-mile evacuation for residents around milepost 177 on Highway 95.

The road is expected to be closed most of the day.

Highway 95 is closed from milepost 180 to milepost 161. The crash is between New Meadows and Pinehurst. The Idaho Transportation Department's 511 map shows the closure began around 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said there are no injuries reported from the single-vehicle accident. Officials recommend using an alternate route if traveling Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the City of New Meadows said it is not being evacuated. The evacuation is only for within the 1-mile radius of the fuel leak.

The following agencies are on scene: Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Salmon River Rural Fire and Adams County Fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released. Check back for updates.

