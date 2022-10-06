Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries

According to deputies, a 54-year-old woman was walking next to Vallejo Road when she was hit and critically injured by a car, driven by a 27-year-old man from Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday.

Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit.

According to deputies, the 54-year-old woman was walking next to Vallejo Road when she was hit and critically injured by a car, driven by a 27-year-old man from Boise.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later passed from her injuries. She was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, according to Ada County PIO, Patrick Orr.

The initial findings of the investigation show the man was traveling eastbound on Vallejo Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the middle and went into the other lane, hitting the woman.

The woman was thrown to the ground and into a fence. Citizens who saw the accident immediately started first aid on the woman. Deputies arrived and helped with the resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived on scene.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with deputies, while other deputies worked to clear the crash. No charges or citations have been issued at this time, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

The Ada County Coroner's Office is still determining the official cause of death and will publically identify the victim once the investigation finishes.

