Woman killed in crash on US 93 in Jerome County

A woman died at the scene and four other people were taken to the hospital after the crash Sunday morning northeast of Jerome.

JEROME, Idaho — A crash Sunday morning at US Highway 93 and East 200 North Road killed a 68-year-old woman from Shoshone, Idaho State Police said early Monday.

At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Volkswagen Beetle was headed east on E 200 N and a Toyota Camry was headed south on US 93 when, according to ISP, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled onto US 93 and was struck by the Toyota.

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene. Police said she was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota and the three passengers, two children and a man, were taken by ground ambulance to the hospital. They are from Kimberly.

Traffic on US 93 was blocked for about two hours while emergency responders worked at the scene.

The names of the people involved in Sunday's crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

Injury crash Sunday night on State Highway 25

Another crash in Jerome County, at 8:23 p.m. Sunday, injured three people when two cars collided head-on on State Highway 25 at mile marker 3.5.

Idaho State Police said a Toyota Corolla was headed east and a Buick Regal was headed west at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Toyota, a 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls, was flown to the hospital.

The driver of the Buick, a 32-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 69-year-old man, were taken by ground ambulance to the hospital. They are from Jerome.

ISP said all three people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for about 1 1/2 hours while emergency responders arrived and worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.





Watch more Local News: