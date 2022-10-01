Police: 2 killed in apparent Adams County motel shooting

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the office of the Hartland Inn Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Saturday.

The sheriff's office said it received a report of the shooting at 12:44 p.m. Saturday. Adams County deputies responded to the report and found the two people with fatal wounds inside the office.

A suspect was arrested in Washington County afterwards, according to police.

Idaho State Police, McCall Police, Idaho Fish and Game, Washington County deputies, Valley County deputies and Meadows Valley EMS and Fire also responded to the incident Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating and said more information will be released later. Deputies ask the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

"We would like to thank all the agencies that assisted during this critical event. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families affected by this tragedy," Saturday's news release said.

