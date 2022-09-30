Explosive second half springboards Boise State to 35-13 win over San Diego State

Boise State found its footing and slammed the gas pedal in the second half Friday night on The Blue, coming back from 13-0 to defeat San Diego State 35-13.

BOISE, Idaho — After a slow offensive start and being shut out on The Blue in the first half for the first time since 2012, the Boise State football team bounced back in the final 30 minutes and came away with a 35-13 win over San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium.

Despite the 13-0 start, the Broncos' defense took every punch and kept their squad in the game when things looked grim. An early second-half interception brought the entire squad, and especially offense, to life.

Three instant takeaways from Boise State's Mountain West win:

Green, ground game leads the way

On Boise State's first possession Friday, Bronco Nation likely looked around and said 'this is it!' Redshirt freshman Taylen Green showed his unique versatility on 3rd and 10, rolling out of pressure to his left to find Davis Koetter for a 17-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

As new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter pushed the pace, things appeared explosive, until a quick turn of events.

Green had his short pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by Cooper McDonald and the ball was intercepted by San Diego State's Dezjhon Malone. While an early interception is all too familiar, it did not feel backbreaking immediately.

Following back-to-back drives with little success -- and loads of pressure from the Aztecs defense -- Koetter and Co. made a quick switch, replacing Green with backup quarterback Sam Vidlak.

While Vidlak seemed to be on the verge of getting involved all year, the decision is slippery to grasp considering Boise State also benched quarterback Hank Bachmeier early in the second quarter against Oregon State.

The decision also lost some value when Green returned behind center to start the third quarter. Following a much-needed interception by Tyreque Jones on the Aztecs' first second-half touch, Green rushed to the right for 14 yards.

One play later, Green rushed the opposite direction for a 17-yard touchdown to end the shutout at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos' offense came to life after another three-and-out from their stout defense. Green found Stefan Cobbs for five yards to pick up a first down, rushed for 12 yards and the momentum carried over to the ground.

Ashton Jeanty's 24-yard tout was followed up by a rushing touchdown from 12 yards out for George Holani to put the Broncos ahead.

The wheels fell off for the Aztecs at the hands of Boise State's young offensive duo and lights-out defense Friday. Jeanty broke ankles and dashed his way into the end zone at the end of the third quarter to move the lead to 21-13 from 32 yards out.

Holani was not to be outdone early in the fourth quarter. Koetter turned to the Broncos' feature back on four straight carries and Holani pounded the ball for carries of 19, four, eight and four yards.

The three-headed monster of Green, Holani and Jeanty looked as good as it sounds on paper in the final frame. Green blew the candles out on the Aztecs as they eyed the running backs, pulling a read option and turning it into a 39-yard touchdown to go ahead 35-13.

Green: 5-of-10, 48 passing yards, INT … 8 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs

Holani: 17 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs

Jeanty: 12 carries, 82 yards, TD

Defense flexes its muscles

Despite being thrown in tough positions, the Boise State defense continues to grit its teeth against opposing offenses. The Broncos ranked No. 15 in the FBS in total defense entering Friday's game, allowing just over 266 yards per game, and No. 13 with only 159.8 passing yards allowed in each contest.

Following Green's early interception, San Diego State's offense began its first drive on Boise State's 29-yard line. As Albertsons Stadium rocked, so did the Broncos' defense.

With first and goal at the Broncos' 10, the defense allowed just four yards on three plays, forcing the Aztecs to kick a field goal.

On its next possession, San Diego State started near midfield and quickly moved inside the 10-yard line again, thanks to a 26-yard hookup from Braxton Burmeister to Jesse Matthews. Despite the overwhelming momentum, the Aztecs were moved back a yard and forced to kick a second field goal, keeping the Broncos within 6.

DJ Schramm was arguably Boise State's brightest spot on The Blue. The veteran linebacker patrolled sideline-to-sideline, totaling eight tackles and three tackles for loss in the first half.

Schramm finished the game with 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Fellow Bronco linebacker Ezekiel Noa added eight tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble.

Not only has defensive coordinator's Spencer Danielson's group been solid in the red zone and on paper with stats, but it has also provided momentum when times are trying.

Jones' early interception changed the outlook of the game, and ignited an already passionate Albertsons Stadium crowd.

San Diego State had seven false starts Friday, to go along with a delay of game while punting from their own end zone. The south end zone was nothing short of disruptive.

Boise State's defense took the punches and never backed down, holding the Aztecs to 114 total yards, including just 33 yards through the air. San Diego State only picked up 81 yards on the ground despite running the ball 35 times.

Special teams struggles early

As the offensive struggles continued early, Boise State faced a 4th and 11 from midfield, setting up another opportunity to pin the Aztecs against the wall facing a hungry Bronco defense.

However, for the third time in five games, Boise State's special teams unit allowed a score instead of utilizing the short field.

James Ferguson-Reynolds dropped the punt snap, picked the ball back up and attempted to boot it away. Unfortunately for the Broncos, San Diego State's Tyrell Shavers blocked the late punt try, scooped the pigskin up and rumbled for a 36-yard touchdown to put the Aztecs ahead 13-0.

In last week's loss to UTEP, Boise State allowed a 47-yard punt return touchdown late in the third quarter to extend the Miners' lead to 20-10. The score was UTEP's first punt return touchdown since 2015.

Against New Mexico, Unmo Washington took off for a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown for the Lobos as well.

At halftime of Friday's game, San Diego State's 13 points all came from special teams, including two field goals and the punt block for a touchdown.

In the end, the blocked punt was washed away by Boise State's second-half effort and impressive comeback.

Injury notes:

Redshirt junior Ben Dooley missed his fifth-straight game Friday. Mason Randolph returned to the Broncos' lineup, earning the start at right guard.

Kekaniokea Holomalia-Gonzalez did not dress for Friday's contest, giving sixth-year senior Will Farrar the start at right guard.

Other players out with injury: EDGE Deven Wright and defensive end Cortez Hogans.

