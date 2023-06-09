Idaho Power equipment in Hells Canyon shot at, damaged

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Friday that officers have caught a man suspected of firing shots at Brownlee and Hells Canyon dams.

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — After a late-night "coordinated effort" between law enforcement along the Idaho-Oregon border, a man suspected of shooting at power generating facilities in the Hells Canyon Corridor has been arrested.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it received a report at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday about a man shooting at the facilities. According to the news release, gunfire damaged power equipment at Brownlee and Hells Canyon dams, but no one was injured.

The sheriff's office also said no Idaho Power customers experienced outages related to the incident. However, someone in the Weiser area who contacted KTVB early Friday morning mentioned "several power bumps."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office did not get into details about how officers caught the man suspected in the shootings at Hells Canyon, but the sheriff's news release did say officers seized multiple firearms.

"With a coordinated effort between multiple jurisdictions Adams, Washington, Baker, and Wallowa Counties, the male was apprehended without incident," the sheriff's office statement said.

The suspect's name has not been released. Citing an ongoing investigation, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said it will update the public "as more information becomes available."

The Hells Canyon and Brownlee dams, along with the Oxbow Dam, form Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Complex, which, according to the company, provides about 70% of Idaho Power's annual hydroelectric generation.

Watch more Local News: