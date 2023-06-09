Man sentenced to prison for 2019 Nampa home invasion

33-year-old Tyler Joe Nourse must serve at least 18 years in prison before he's eligible for possible parole.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man faces up to 28 years in prison for forcing his way into a woman's Nampa home and striking her in the head with her cell phone when she tried to call for help.

Judge Thomas Whitney sentenced Tyler Joe Nourse, 33, on May 24 to 18 years fixed, plus 10 years indeterminate, for aggravated battery, with a sentencing enhancement for being a persistent violator, Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in a news release this week. Nourse may apply for parole after he has served at least 18 years of his 28-year sentence.

According to the prosecutor, Nourse showed up at the victim's home at about 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019, and pounded on the door, waking the woman up. The woman opened the door believing that she knew the person who was knocking. She did not. The prosecutor said Nourse was wearing a bail bondsman's badge and claimed to be looking for a third party, then forced his way into the victim's home when she tried to shut the door. Another person entered after Nourse.

"When the defendant saw the victim attempt to call for help on her phone, he took it from her and a struggle ensued. The victim cried out for help when she realized these persons were heading toward her children's rooms, and the Defendant struck her in the back of the head with his cell phone, causing life-altering trauma and permanent disability," Taylor said in the news release, adding that Nourse and the unknown person who followed him into the house proceeded to search the house for valuables.

The attack was caught on home surveillance video.

A grand jury indicted Nourse in August 2021 on the charges of aggravated battery, burglary, robbery, grand theft and battery. Nourse was also charged with being a persistent violator because of prior felony convictions, which include burglary, destruction of evidence and violating probation. Persistent violator status increased the possible maximum sentence to life imprisonment.

Nourse pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery and persistent violator counts in April 2022; the other counts were dropped as part of a plea agreement. He was scheduled to be sentenced June 29, 2022, but he failed to appear for that hearing. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Taylor said Nourse was arrested outside of the Treasure Valley in July 2022. Ten months later, at his sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented pictures of the crime scene, which included abandoned zip ties as well as the home surveillance video of the attack.

"Judge Whitney commented that the video was horrifying and noted that it was hard to imagine a greater impact on the victim other than death or loss of a limb," Taylor said.

According to Idaho's online court database, attorneys for Nourse have filed an appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court.

