Caldwell woman sentenced for second-degree murder

CALDWELL, Idaho — Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor announced today 35-year-old Esmeralda Ahumada of Caldwell was sentenced on to a minimum of 12 years for the second-degree murder of her step-grandfather.

"We encourage anyone who is suffering or has suffered from sexual abuse to report it to law enforcement and allow the justice system to intervene," Taylor said. "This case is tragic in more ways than one, and it did not need to end this way. As always, I want to thank our law enforcement partners and highlight their unending efforts to protect our community."

"The Canyon County Prosecutor's Office recommended a sentence of 20 years fixed followed by life indeterminate. The Defendant's attorney recommended a sentence of 7 years fixed followed by 15 years indeterminate," a press release from Taylor stated.

Ahumada will be up for parole in 12 years, but her total sentence handed down by Canyon County Judge Thomas Whitney is 22 years.

As KTVB previously reported, Ahumada was arrested in August of 2022 after shooting her step-grandfather. According to a press release, "When interviewed by police, Ahumada admitted to the shooting, indicating it was to end the sexual abuse she had been enduring since childhood."

