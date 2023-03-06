x
Crime

Police: Boise man charged with murder after intentionally hitting two people with vehicle

Marion Nikichimus was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery after Boise Police said he intentionally hit two people with his vehicle, killing one.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was arrested Friday night and booked into the Ada County Jail after he intentionally hit two people with his vehicle, killing a woman, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police said 23-year-old Marion Nikichimus was involved in an altercation on West Poplar Street Friday, east of Cole Road. Nikichimus reportedly used his vehicle to hit the woman and a man, who was treated at the scene.

Upon arrival around 9:15 p.m. Friday, police officers located the woman who was hit and attempted life-saving efforts before Ada County Paramedics arrived. The woman, who has not been identified, died at a local hospital Friday night.

Boise Police located Nikichimus and his vehicle a short distance from the scene. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident Friday or anyone with information about Nikichimus is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or by leaving a tip on your mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

Friday's incident is under investigation by the Boise Police Department.

