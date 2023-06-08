Boise Police Department is increasing road patrols

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) announced that it will be increasing motorcycle patrols in the city.
"Over the next several months BPD's Motorcycle Unit will increase patrols throughout the city. We want you to stay safe on the road, so our officers are taking a focused approach to address problem areas and problem driving behaviors," BPD stated.
BPD also stated that on Thursday officers patrolled State Street.
Here are the results from a 6 hour time period.
51 - Contacts
12- Speeding Citations
2 - Seatbelt Citations
2 - Texting Citation
3 - Moving Citations (Following Too Close, Unsafe Lane Change, Red Light)
1 - Non Moving Citation (Expired Registration)
The months following spring are considered to be the deadliest for driving accidents. It's been called the "100 Deadliest Days" of driving. Distracted driving causes 15% of deadly crashes, and aggressive driving causes 35% of deadly crashes, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said.
