Fatal plane crash in Hells Canyon

Two people died in the crash, the investigation is ongoing.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — On April 2 around 10 a.m., Backer County Sheriff's Office were notified of a a plane in distress in the Oxbow area of Hells Canyon. Police drove to the scene and found the crash on a ridge above the Idaho Power Complex. They did not find any survivors.

"During the investigation, it was determined that the plane, piloted by Terry Lee Richards (43) of Middleton, Idaho, was flying to Lewiston, Idaho after taking off from the Caldwell Executive Airport. Richards and his passenger, Caleb Andrew Tennant (24) of Middleton, Idaho, did not survive the crash," a press release stated."

The crash is under investigation.

This is all the information KTVB has at this time. The Baker County Sheriff's office said it will release more information as the investigation unfolds.

This story will be updated.

