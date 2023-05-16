Section of Cole Road closed due to gas leak

The road is closed at Century Way, near Costco. People should avoid the area.

BOISE, Idaho — According to Ada County Highway District (ACHD), Cole Road is closed on Century Way due to a gas leak. Intermountain Gas has crews working on repairs but are not sure when they will be finished.

ACHD is asking people to avoid the area. The leak and closure were announced on Tuesday, May 16 around 3:40 p.m.

For more information and updates people can follow the ACHD Facebook page.

Watch more Local News: