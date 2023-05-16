Twin Falls County deputies shoot, injure Kimberly man in standoff

The deputies were attempting to serve a protection order Monday evening on Fafnir Drive when "a standoff ensued," the sheriff's office said.

KIMBERLY, Idaho — A standoff between an armed man and sheriff's deputies ended Monday evening with a Kimberly man being shot, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were attempting to serve a protection order on Fafnir Drive when "a standoff ensued" between 5 and 6 p.m. Idaho State Police said the 45-year-old man was "uncooperative" and armed himself with a knife, and later a shotgun.

Multiple shots were fired after compliance was unsuccessful, and the man was airlifted to an area hospital. The man remains in critical condition, according to Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is the lead agency in the Critical Incident Task Force investigation.

