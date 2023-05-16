Summer air travel at BOI: What you need to know

The Boise Airport (BOI) weighs in on how travelers can best navigate the airport during what is anticipated to be an exceedingly busy summer season for travel.

BOISE, Idaho — Excitement for summer break is heating up, so the Boise Airport (BOI) launched some pro-tips to help passengers navigate the busy travel season - particularly, the high-traffic period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

BOI: Need-to-know

The Boise Airport set a record for total passengers served in 2022 - BOI said that thus far, 2023 has been even busier with passenger traffic through March, up 15 percent from last year.

Airport Parking is Limited

BOI Upgrade, the airport's multiyear expansion project on a public parking garage, is currently underway. However, the project completion is not expected until late summer 2023.

The airport said that due to unprecedented growth in the Treasure Valley and record number of BOI travelers, close-in terminal parking is limited.

If passengers choose to drive to the airport, the Economy Parking Lot will likely be the best choice. The Economy Parking Lot is located at Victory and Orchard (5600 W. Victory Rd.) and is serviced by a free shuttle that runs every 15 minutes.

Pro-tip: Check the live feed of available parking on the airport's parking website. Or utilize Curbside Valet, available on the east end of the upper curb. Make an online reservation for Curbside Valet here.

Arrive Early

Passengers are encouraged to arrive 1.5 hours prior to flight boarding and two hours before if traveler intends to park.

Planning accordingly will give you ample time to check-in with your airline and clear the security checkpoint before your flight.

The Transportation Security Administration encourages passengers to double check their carry-on luggage to ensure that restricted items are not packed.

Pro-tip: Passengers should check with their airlines to verify the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

Use a Rideshare

BOI recommends using a rideshare service, if possible, such as Uber and Lyft, taxis, or other modes of transportation to arrive for your flight.

About BOI

The Boise Airport served nearly 4.5 million passengers in 2022. It hosts eight airlines, flying to 25 nonstop destinations. BOI said that as infrastructure critical to the region's growth and prosperity, the Boise Airport is a vital asset for Idaho and serves as a gateway to the entire Treasure Valley.

