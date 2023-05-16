Idaho high school baseball state tournament: Follow scores, matchups

The 2023 Idaho high school baseball state championships get underway on Wednesday. Find first-round matchups, game times and seeds for each classification here.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Idaho high school baseball state championships are taking over the Gem State this weekend, with eight teams battling for the ultimate prize in five classifications.

Each tournament gets underway on Thursday, outside of the 1A bracket, which begins Wednesday in Lewiston. Regardless of district champions and results, each state tournament is seeded based on final MaxPreps rankings.

Prep baseball fans can find each of Idaho's first-round matchups, game times, seeds and tournament locations below. Information is broken down by classification, 5A through 1A.

KTVB will update this article with final scores and matchups for both sides of each bracket throughout the weekend. Click on the classification to see each bracket on IHSAA.

Wolfe Field - College of Idaho

(2) Middleton vs. (7) Timberline

Thursday - 10 a.m.

(3) Eagle vs. (6) Lake City

Thursday - 12:30 p.m.

(4) Mountain View vs. (5) Highland

Thursday - 4 p.m.

(1) Owyhee vs. (8) Lewiston

Thursday - 6:30 p.m.

Skip Walker Field - College of Southern Idaho

(2) Pocatello vs. (7) Wood River

Thursday - 10 a.m.

(3) Twin Falls vs. (6) Bishop Kelly

Thursday - 1 p.m.

(4) Bonneville vs. (5) Blackfoot

Thursday - 4 p.m.

(1) Skyview vs. (8) Moscow

Thursday - 7 p.m.

Elmore Vail Filed - Northwest Nazarene University

(2) Kimberly vs. (7) Timberlake

Thursday - 11 a.m.

(3) Sugar-Salem vs. (6) Payette

Thursday - 1:30 p.m.

(4) Fruitland vs. (5) Homedale

Thursday - 4 p.m.

(1) Marsh Valley vs. (8) Gooding

Thursday - 6:30 p.m.

Orofino High School

(6A) Firth vs. (3B) Nampa Christian

Thursday - 9:30 a.m.

(1-2A) Orofino vs. (4A) Declo

Thursday - 12 p.m.

(3A) Marsing vs. (5B) Bear Lake

Thursday - 2:30 p.m.

(5A) Malad vs. (1-2B) Kellogg

Thursday - 5 p.m.

Church Field - Lewiston

(N1) Troy vs. (S4) Idaho City

Wednesday - 9 a.m.

(S2) Glenns Ferry vs. (N3) Potlatch

Wednesday - 12 p.m.

(S1) Vision Charter vs. (N4) Prairie

Wednesday - 3 p.m.

(N2) Clearwater vs. (S3) Horseshoe Bend

Wednesday - 6 p.m.

Watch more Sports: