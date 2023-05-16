Idaho high school baseball state tournament: Follow scores, matchups

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Idaho high school baseball state championships are taking over the Gem State this weekend, with eight teams battling for the ultimate prize in five classifications.
Each tournament gets underway on Thursday, outside of the 1A bracket, which begins Wednesday in Lewiston. Regardless of district champions and results, each state tournament is seeded based on final MaxPreps rankings.
Prep baseball fans can find each of Idaho's first-round matchups, game times, seeds and tournament locations below. Information is broken down by classification, 5A through 1A.
KTVB will update this article with final scores and matchups for both sides of each bracket throughout the weekend. Click on the classification to see each bracket on IHSAA.
Wolfe Field - College of Idaho
(2) Middleton vs. (7) Timberline
- Thursday - 10 a.m.
(3) Eagle vs. (6) Lake City
- Thursday - 12:30 p.m.
(4) Mountain View vs. (5) Highland
- Thursday - 4 p.m.
(1) Owyhee vs. (8) Lewiston
- Thursday - 6:30 p.m.
Skip Walker Field - College of Southern Idaho
(2) Pocatello vs. (7) Wood River
- Thursday - 10 a.m.
(3) Twin Falls vs. (6) Bishop Kelly
- Thursday - 1 p.m.
(4) Bonneville vs. (5) Blackfoot
- Thursday - 4 p.m.
(1) Skyview vs. (8) Moscow
- Thursday - 7 p.m.
Elmore Vail Filed - Northwest Nazarene University
(2) Kimberly vs. (7) Timberlake
- Thursday - 11 a.m.
(3) Sugar-Salem vs. (6) Payette
- Thursday - 1:30 p.m.
(4) Fruitland vs. (5) Homedale
- Thursday - 4 p.m.
(1) Marsh Valley vs. (8) Gooding
- Thursday - 6:30 p.m.
Orofino High School
(6A) Firth vs. (3B) Nampa Christian
- Thursday - 9:30 a.m.
(1-2A) Orofino vs. (4A) Declo
- Thursday - 12 p.m.
(3A) Marsing vs. (5B) Bear Lake
- Thursday - 2:30 p.m.
(5A) Malad vs. (1-2B) Kellogg
- Thursday - 5 p.m.
Church Field - Lewiston
(N1) Troy vs. (S4) Idaho City
- Wednesday - 9 a.m.
(S2) Glenns Ferry vs. (N3) Potlatch
- Wednesday - 12 p.m.
(S1) Vision Charter vs. (N4) Prairie
- Wednesday - 3 p.m.
(N2) Clearwater vs. (S3) Horseshoe Bend
- Wednesday - 6 p.m.
