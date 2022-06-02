x
I-84 traffic shifting Friday for overnight closure in Canyon County

I-84 traffic will be shifted overnight to Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard Friday between the Franklin Road and Karcher Road exits.
Credit: Idaho Transportation Department
Idaho Transportation Dept. camera image from Interstate 84 at Franklin Road June 2, 2022.

CALDWELL, Idaho — As part of the work to widen Interstate 84 through Canyon County, traffic will be shifted overnight Friday between the Franklin Road and Karcher Road exits.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said on Thursday that the traffic shift to Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard will begin at 10 p.m. Friday. 

The eastbound I-84 closure is scheduled until 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews will be pouring concrete for the Ustick overpass. 

Westbound I-84 will remain open, but drivers should expect traffic delays for about 15 minutes between 11 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday, according to ITD. Idaho State Police (ISP) will lead westbound traffic through the work zone, as crews repair and overhead utility line. 

Construction to widen I-84 through Caldwell and Nampa is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

This work is weather-dependent and will be rescheduled if necessary.

An ITD detour map for Friday's overnight closure is included below:

Credit: Idaho Transportation Department

For more information on the Idaho Transportation Department's I-84 corridor project in Caldwell and Nampa, click here

Idaho Transportation Board officials approved more than $100 million to expand the major interstate corridor in southwestern Idaho in 2017.

