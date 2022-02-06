Two killed in car crash near Kooskia

One driver attempted to pass in a no passing zone on a curve in the roadway; they hit a driver traveling in the opposite lane head on.

KOOSKIA, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two vehicle collision in Idaho County, on June 1 at 1:02 p.m.

An 83-year-old male from Stites, Idaho, was driving southbound in a white 2002 Dodge Ram on State Highway 13 near milepost 23, south of Kooskia. The male attempted a pass in a no passing zone on a curve in the roadway, according to police.

A 19-year-old female from Stites, Idaho was driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima, and was traveling northbound on State Highway 13.

The two vehicles collided head-on, causing both drivers to succumb to their injuries at the scene. Families for both drivers have been notified.

The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seat belt, but the driver of the Nissan was.

According to ISP, evidence was found at the scene to indicate alcohol may have been involved in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

