Idaho State Police investigating vehicle collision in Clearwater County

CLEARWATER COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a collision in Clearwater County that occurred on May 31 at approximately 4:43 p.m.

A 36-year-old driver from Juliaettea, Idaho, was driving westbound on US Highway 12 near milepost 39 when she was stung on her face by a bee, according to police.

Around milepost 34, the driver lost consciousness and drove off the right shoulder, crashing into a tree. The tree kept the vehicle from falling into the Clearwater River.

The driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time and there are no indications of impaired driving. The driver was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

After an hour and a half, both lanes resumed normal traffic flow.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

