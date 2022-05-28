Pedestrian hit, killed by semi in Twin Falls County

The 25-year-old pedestrian was hit by an eastbound Kenworth Semi on Kimberly Road at 1:08 a.m. Saturday.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A man was killed in Twin Falls County early Saturday morning after he was struck by a semi truck.

The collision happened near 1840 Kimberly Road at 1:08 a.m.

The 25-year-old pedestrian was hit by an eastbound 2007 Kenworth Semi on Kimberly Road, driven by a 28-year-old man from Twin Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, the pedestrian was in the road. The semi was unable to stop and struck the male pedestrian.

He died at the scene of the crash. The pedestrian's name has not been released.

The collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

