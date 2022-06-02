Wolves kill 143 lambs, sheep near Shaw Mountain

"The wolves scared the hell out of them and pushed them into that little canyon and piled them in there. They didn't consume anything."

BOISE, Idaho — Two adult wolves caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully near Shaw Mountain while trying to attack the grazing herd.

In an interview with the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission, Frank Shirts, a rancher and owner of Wilder Sheep, said the wolf attack occurred during daylight hours which is rare. The wolves caused the deaths of 143 sheep, which is the worst sheep loss Shirts says he has ever had.

Shirts said his sheep herders saw two wolves running into the band of sheep, and then watched as the animals fell to their death in the steep gully.

Since gray wolves were first imported from Canada and released into Central Idaho in 1995, this is the worst incident of wolf predation that Shirts has experienced.

The sheep were part of a band of about 2,500 ewes and lambs that crossed Idaho State Highway 55 in Eagle this March, grazing through the Boise Foothills, before following the green up to higher pastures.

"The wolves scared the hell out of them and pushed them into that little canyon and piled them in there," Shirts said. "They didn't consume anything. The sheep just suffocated in the pileup and died. We work to make things good for those sheep every day, so it's a shame to lose them."

To cover the cost of the sheep predation, Shirts said he would apply for compensation funds.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) officials said they authorized Wildlife Services to take over control of the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, which includes the Shaw Mountain area, through the end of May. That order is now expired.

"We know that wolves are present on the Boise Front," Brian Pearson, regional communication manager for IDFG, said. "This occurred in Game Management Unit #39, which is an area in which we have chronic livestock depredation events. To that end, we have expanded seasons and methods of take in Unit #39, and often have to address depredations using control actions."

Two of Shirts' sheep herders were able to chase off the two wolves, according to officials. There were also two Great Pyrenees guard dogs that were watching the herd, but they ran for cover and were not injured according to Shirts.

Idaho State Director, Jared Hedelius, said an agent from USDA APHIS Wildlife Services was sent to the site to confirm the kill. The area was surveyed by helicopter to look for other wolves that may be in the area; after several days monitoring the situation, Hedelius says there were no wolves found.

IDFG officials are unsure whether the wolves were dispersing from a pack or whether a wolf pack is operating in the Shaw Mountain area.

"We just felt that the public needs to know these kinds of things are happening up there in the Boise Front," Emmett sheep rancher and board president of the Idaho Wool Growers Association, John Peterson, said.

"This isn't more than a few miles from Table Rock," Shirts added.

The Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board works cooperatively with IDFG and USDA APHIS Wildlife Services to address wolf and livestock conflicts when occurring on a persistent basis.

The Board also works with IDFG and Wildlife Services to address impermissible levels of gray wolf predation in elk management zones with predation management plans, or where ungulate populations are below objectives.

Idaho has the most wolves in the Rocky Mountain West, with the population sitting at about 1,500 animals.

Watch more Local News: