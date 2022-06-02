Timmy Kinner, child killer in 2018 Boise mass stabbing, moved out of Idaho

Kinner pleaded guilty earlier in 2021 to first-degree murder and 11 other charges in connection to the 2018 mass stabbing at a child's birthday party in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Timmy Kinner, the man who killed a 3-year-old girl during a mass stabbing in Boise in 2018, has been moved out of an Idaho prison.

On Thursday, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman, Jeff Ray, confirmed to KTVB Kinner was moved to an out-of-state facility.

"An interstate agreement allows states to exchange residents to assure their safety, and the secure and orderly operation of a correctional facility, Ray said. "Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Kinner has been moved to an out-of-state facility to assure his safety and the safety of others."

In June of 2021, Kinner was sentenced to two fixed life sentences without parole, followed by 120 years behind bars.

Kinner pleaded guilty earlier in 2021 to first-degree murder and 11 other charges in connection to the mass stabbing at a child's birthday party at the Wylie Street Station Apartments.

Three adults and six children were wounded, including the little birthday girl Ruya Kadir, who died from her injuries.

Bifituu Kadir, her mother, said the attack happened when she stepped back into her apartment to get Ruya's cake.

"I had a very happy girl. My daughter was very happy. She was sitting outside," Kadir said through a translator. "That man was outside sitting. So I had no idea that this individual was planning to kill my daughter."

"I wish he killed me instead," she continued during Kinner's sentencing.

Officials say Kinner, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, knew no one at the party and had no reason to target the victims. Although those hurt were refugees from Iraq, Syria and Ethiopia, police say they do not believe their immigration status played any role in the attack.

Defense attorneys painted Kinner as a deeply mentally ill man from a troubled background. Abandoned in a storage shed at age two, Kinner was showing signs of possible schizophrenia by age seven, and ended up a caretaker for two smaller siblings with special needs while still a young boy himself. Both of his parents were addicted to crack cocaine, capital mitigation specialist Julia Yackel said, and as many as seven members of his family have been diagnosed with schizo-type or psychotic disorders.

Kinner bounced from homeless shelters to jails to prison to Los Angeles' infamous Skid Row before alighting in Boise just before the attack.

In a victim impact statement, Ruya's mother said that her life had been difficult as well, but she never used it as an excuse for violence. Kadir said she left her own family at 12, and cleaned toilets to eke out a living. Sometimes she wanted to die, she said, but her infant daughter gave her the will to live back. Ultimately, the two of them came to the U.S. as refugees when Ruya was just four months old.

Kinner pursued victims as they ran away, hid behind a curtain and leapt out onto them, and seemingly chose the youngest and smallest to go after, prosecutor Dan Dinger said. At some point, he came upon Ruya, sitting outside in the June evening, waiting for her slice of cake.

