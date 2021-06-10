Live updates: Boise mass stabber Timmy Kinner to be sentenced

Timmy Kinner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder 11 other counts, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, in March.

BOISE, Idaho — A man who went on a stabbing rampage during a child's birthday party in 2018 is set to be sentenced Thursday morning.

Timmy Kinner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and 11 other counts, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, in March.

Kinner did not know anyone at the party when he attacked. He stabbed nine people, including 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, who died from her injuries. Five other children attending Ruya's celebration were among the injured.

Kinner's case stalled after he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial, but his competency was deemed to be restored late last year.

