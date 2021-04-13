x
Timmy Kinner to avoid death penalty with plea agreement

The mass stabbing suspect will serve a fixed life sentence for killing a 3-year-old girl, according to court documents.

BOISE, Idaho — We are learning new details about the plea agreement Timmy Kinner entered last month.

He is the Boise mass stabbing suspect who pleaded guilty to killing 3-year-old girl and wounding eight others during a stabbing rampage at a Boise apartment complex in 2018.

Court documents show Kinner will avoid the death penalty as part of the plea, but the agreement still shows that Kinner will still serve a fixed life sentence.

Kinner is accused of attacking the birthday party of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir. Ruya died in the rampage. Five other children and three adults were hospitalized.

