Kinner files appeal after life sentence for Boise mass stabbing

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This article was originally published by the Idaho Press.

Timmy Kinner Jr., the man who was sentenced to life in prison this year after pleading guilty to a mass stabbing that left a toddler dead, has appealed his conviction.

Kinner filed an appeal on July 19. The filing is unclear on what grounds Kinner is appealing.

In 2018, Kinner, a homeless man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was staying at a Boise apartment complex when he was asked to leave for bad behavior. He returned the next day and stabbed a 3-year-old to death during a birthday party. He also stabbed eight other people.

In March, Kinner pleaded guilty to murder and a dozen other charges, including eight counts of aggravated battery. In June, Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin sentenced Kinner to two life terms in prison plus another 120 years.

Emily Lowe, public information officer for the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, confirmed that Kinner filed an appeal, to which prosecutors have objected. The court appointed Kinner an appellate lawyer. Efforts to reach the appointed lawyer were unsuccessful Thursday.

Prosecutors argued that Kinner waived his right to an appeal as part of a plea agreement with the state, according to minutes from an Aug. 12 hearing.

"Our office objected to the appeal and await pending litigation on the matter," Lowe said.

Also in recent weeks, Kinner, through a public defender, objected to a restitution amount requested by prosecutors.

According to an Aug. 23 objection, filed by public defender David Smethers, the state requested Kinner pay more than $328,000 in restitution to the victims and families. That's on top of $2,700 owed in court fees and fines.

Smethers argued that Kinner is "indigent," unable to earn substantial money in prison and has no financial support from family or friends.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

